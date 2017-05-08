Fuzztone Mania Epasoid 9

On the Week Edition we hear from great bands like The Who, Steepenwolf , Sammy Hagar, Deep purple led Zepplin and More ……

Fuzztone mania play list for 05/05/17

1.The who – Behind blue eyes

2.Rainbow – Street of dreams

3. Lee Aaron – Barley holding on

4. Jimi Hendrix – Trashman

5. Steppenwolf – Strait shootin woman

6. Triump – Lay it on the line

7.Styx – Miss America

8. Aprilwine -21st Centry schizoid man

9. Sammy Hagar – I can’t drive 55

10. Deep Purple -Never befor

11.Guess who – No Time

12. Bad Company – Bad Company

13. Lover boy – Take it to the top

14. Led Zepplin -Danceing Days

15. Blackfoot -Train train

16. Night ranger – Don’t tell me you love me

17. Nazareth -Hair of the dog

18 Deep Purple – Black Night

19. Harlequin -Take this heart

20. Jimi Hendrix – The wind crys mary

21. Whitesnake – Still of the night

22. Pardox – Catch the act

23. Rolling stone – Give me Shelter

24. Black Sabbath – The Wizzard

25. Max Webster – Battel Scar