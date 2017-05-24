Bondo chats with Avery Raquel – Interview

May 22, 2017 – Avery Raquel is a very accomplished performer. Starting in theater very young Avery has appeared on television and stages across Canada, performed at the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, and at many jazz festivals all over. Plus she’s involved with volunteer and charity work and is the recipient of a long list of awards. Avery has also recently released her second full length album Without A Little Rain. Oh yeah, did we mention she’s only 15?

Listen in while Bondo chats with Brantford Ontario’s incredibly talented young lady about having an accomplished career at a young age, balancing performing with a teenage life, and how she got into jazz/R&B in the first place.

For more information, check out her website/social media and her YouTube page for some great tunes!