Bondo chats with Sarah Scriver – Interview

April 27, 2017 – Sarah Scriver is a talented singer/songwriter based in Ottawa who released an EP in 2016, Mind Over Matter, with songs about denial, depression, and hope. What’s incredible is that she was only 16 years old.

Getting into music at a very young age she uses those skills to advocate for awareness of extreme bullying, mental illness and other hardships by travelling to schools to educate her peers.

Listen in as Sarah talks about being bullied herself and the release she gets by writing music and what else is coming up for the young songstress!