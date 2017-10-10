Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Her Turn » Her Turn 2017-10-10

Her Turn 2017-10-10

Posted on by Posted in Her Turn
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Track Listing: Her Turn 2017-10-10

1.) Nashlyn – Gold

2.) Peach Pyramid – Escape

3.) Alicia Toner – Angel from Montgomery

4.) Weaves ft. Tanya Tagaq – Scream

5.) Trailer Trash Tracys – Betty’s Cavatina

6.) Mo Kenney – Unglued

7.) Hello Delaware – In The Morning

8.) Hello Delaware – Black Cheries

9.) The Darts – Cat’s Meow

10.) Bonnie Doon – Now or Neverish

11.) Bonnie Doon – Ghost Story

12.) Jessie Brown – Ghost

13.) Lovely Bad Things – I’ll Listen

14.) Kacy & Clayton – Just Like A Summer Cloud

Missed an episode of Her Turn?

Catch up on previous episodes here.

Leave a Reply