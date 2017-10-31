Track Listing:
1.) Ella Fitzgerald ft. the London Symphony Orchestra – I Get A Kick Out Of You
2.) Esmerine – La Pénombre
3.) Eliana Cuevas – Nunca Jamás
4.) Kacy & Clayton – Cannery Yard
5.) Bird City – A Bit part
6.) Dana Wylie – Hallelujah Leonard Cohen Hallelujah
7.) Winona Wilde – The Night Joel Got Shot
8.) Terra Lightfoot – Lonesome Eyes
9.) The Beaches – Strange Lights
10.) Emily Haines + The Soft Skeleton – Perfect on the Surface
11.) Cibo Matto – Moonchild
12.) The Pack AD – Dollhouse
13.) The Pack AD – Not Alright