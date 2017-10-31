Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Her Turn » Her Turn 2017-10-31

Her Turn 2017-10-31

Track Listing:Her Turn

1.) Ella Fitzgerald ft. the London Symphony Orchestra – I Get A Kick Out Of You

2.) Esmerine – La Pénombre

3.) Eliana Cuevas – Nunca Jamás

4.) Kacy & Clayton – Cannery Yard

5.) Bird City – A Bit part

6.) Dana Wylie – Hallelujah Leonard Cohen Hallelujah

7.) Winona Wilde – The Night Joel Got Shot

8.) Terra Lightfoot – Lonesome Eyes

9.) The Beaches – Strange Lights

10.) Emily Haines + The Soft Skeleton – Perfect on the Surface

11.) Cibo Matto – Moonchild

12.) The Pack AD – Dollhouse

13.) The Pack AD – Not Alright

