Her Turn 2017-05-09

Track Listing:

1.) Cassie & Maggie – Down In The Willow Garden

2.) The Gertrudes – Freight Train

3.) Florence Joelle – Here Comes The Lady

4.) Marta Ren & The Groovelvets – Smiling Faces

5.) COZY – Feel Me

6.) JOSEPH – Sweet Dreams

7.) Lilianna Wilde – Grind Me Down (Acoustic)

8.) Parallels – The Kids Will Save Detroit

9.) Christa Couture – Alone In This (Owen’s List’s In This I Am Alone Dub Mix)

10.) Gen Gorman – For A Friend

11.) Jane Vain and the Dark Matter – We Are See Through

12.) The Damn Truth – Get With You

13.) The Damn Truth – Heart Is Cold