Homemade Jams 2017-04-11

Track Listing:
1.) Eric Stephen Martin – Memphis
2.) Whitney Rose – Three Minute Love Affair
3.) Tomato/Tomato – Steal Ya
4.) Lowlands – Broken Man (Guelph, ON)
5.) The Once – Gonna Get Good
6.) The East Pointers – The Drift
7.) Dark For Dark – Orchard
8.) Sentimentals – Thrillseeker
9.) The Town Heroes – Please, Everyone
10.) Long Distance Runners – You Gotta Remind Me
11.) Long Distance Runners – Pulling It Together
12.) Brookside Mall – Preservation
13.) Repartee – All Lit Up
14.) Loveland – Light Night Dark Day