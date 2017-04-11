Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-04-11

Homemade Jams 2017-04-11

Posted on

Track Listing: 

1.) Eric Stephen Martin – Memphis

2.) Whitney Rose – Three Minute Love Affair

3.) Tomato/Tomato – Steal Ya

4.) Lowlands – Broken Man (Guelph, ON)

5.) The Once – Gonna Get Good

6.) The East Pointers – The Drift

7.) Dark For Dark – Orchard

8.) Sentimentals – Thrillseeker

9.) The Town Heroes – Please, Everyone

10.) Long Distance Runners – You Gotta Remind Me

11.) Long Distance Runners – Pulling It Together

12.) Brookside Mall – Preservation

13.) Repartee – All Lit Up

14.) Loveland – Light Night Dark Day

