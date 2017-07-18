Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-07-18

Homemade Jams 2017-07-18

Track Listing:

1.) Dance Movie – Requite

2.) CAMERON – Hard To Breathe

3.) Not You – PT

4.) Amelia Curran – Every Woman Every Man

5.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright

6.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – Black Leather Palace

7.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – Hey Baby

8.) Mike Biggar – Blood From A Stone

9.) Creative Differences – Never

10.) Travis E. Triance & The Natural Way – OK, What Next? (Vancouver, BC)

11.) Earthbound – Take The Day Off

12.) Tortue – GHL

13.) Katherine Moller – Circle The Dragons

