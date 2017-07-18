Homemade Jams 2017-07-18

Track Listing:
1.) Dance Movie – Requite
2.) CAMERON – Hard To Breathe
3.) Not You – PT
4.) Amelia Curran – Every Woman Every Man
5.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright
6.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – Black Leather Palace
7.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – Hey Baby
8.) Mike Biggar – Blood From A Stone
9.) Creative Differences – Never
10.) Travis E. Triance & The Natural Way – OK, What Next? (Vancouver, BC)
11.) Earthbound – Take The Day Off
12.) Tortue – GHL
13.) Katherine Moller – Circle The Dragons