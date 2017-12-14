Homemade Jams 2017-12-14 Track Listing:

1.) Kim Wempe – Come Home

2.) MIke Tramblett – Still The One

3.) Katherine Moller – Bear the Tinker

4.) The Hypochondriacs – The Meeting Place

5.) Gabrielle Papillon – Heart Beat

6.) Mo Kenney – Maybe I Am

7.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)

8.) Tooth & The Fang – I Didn’t Know Who You Were

9.) Andrew Moore – Superstition

10.) nuages – KD

11.) This Ship – What’s Left To Burn To The Ground

12.) Gloryhound – Let You Down Again

13.) Jon McKiel – Accolades