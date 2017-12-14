Homemade Jams 2017-12-14 Track Listing:
1.) Kim Wempe – Come Home
2.) MIke Tramblett – Still The One
3.) Katherine Moller – Bear the Tinker
4.) The Hypochondriacs – The Meeting Place
5.) Gabrielle Papillon – Heart Beat
6.) Mo Kenney – Maybe I Am
7.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)
8.) Tooth & The Fang – I Didn’t Know Who You Were
9.) Andrew Moore – Superstition
10.) nuages – KD
11.) This Ship – What’s Left To Burn To The Ground
12.) Gloryhound – Let You Down Again
13.) Jon McKiel – Accolades