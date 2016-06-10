Instant Breakfast -David Ivany Interview Posted on 2016-06-10 by Rosie Posted in Instant Breakfast 3 Comments Podcast: Play in new window | DownloadSubscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS Tammie speaks with David Ivany of the Hollywood Star Room about a great event being put on this weekend to benefit the homeless. Share this:TweetMoreShare on TumblrEmailPrintPocket Related
The podacst is not working anymore
Hi Dave, due to lack of space on the webserver, we have to archive older podcast. We are planning on a new webserver in 2017 so that we won’t have to archive. If you want, I can find the podcast and send it to you?
yes please do really would like to have it and thanks