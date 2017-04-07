RFYL Episode – HorizonChangeEP13

The backlog begins! Visiting some bands from years gone by, this episode kinds of jumps all over the place. In particular, it involves some touring through now, trying to stay as close to topical as possible, but otherwise you’ll find some of the usual suspects on there.

This episode aired on March 24th, and contains a lot of random music that I happened across.. such as:

Crossed Wires – S.A.D.

Tsunami Bomb – …Not Forever

Napalmpom – SHow Me What You Make

Public Animal – In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away)

miesha & the spanks – Stranger

Lionsault – In The Wild

Fit For Rivals – Light That Shines

Dead Sara [Official] – L.A. City Slums

Sumo Cyco – Passengers / The Broadcasters

Thrones – Lean Back

Chron Goblin – Control

Sleep Keepers – This City Needs A Hero

Jungle – Busy Earnin’