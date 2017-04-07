RFYL Episode – HorizonChangeEP13

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The backlog begins! Visiting some bands from years gone by, this episode kinds of jumps all over the place. In particular, it involves some touring through now, trying to stay as close to topical as possible, but otherwise you’ll find some of the usual suspects on there.
This episode aired on March 24th, and contains a lot of random music that I happened across.. such as:
Crossed Wires – S.A.D.
Tsunami Bomb – …Not Forever
Napalmpom – SHow Me What You Make
Public Animal – In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away)
miesha & the spanks – Stranger
Lionsault – In The Wild
Fit For Rivals – Light That Shines
Dead Sara [Official] – L.A. City Slums
Sumo Cyco – Passengers / The Broadcasters
Thrones – Lean Back
Chron Goblin – Control
Sleep Keepers – This City Needs A Hero
Jungle – Busy Earnin’