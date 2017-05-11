RFYL Episode: SwimForYourLifeEP19

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Remember when all of mid-eastern Canada was flooded? Remember how that’s still the case as of today? Well, RFYL remembers, and even has an entire episode about music unrelated to water. So why even bring it up!
Ignore the water levels and splash out to some of the best music for your ear holes. Lots of really solid acts in this episode, giving you plenty of reason to keep treading forward.
I’ll stop now.
Playlist:
Sleep Machine – Good To Be Bad
THE BALCONIES – Guilty Pleasures
Lionsault – Reckless / Running Wild
The Hot Wires – Howling
Tsunami Bomb – Take The Reigns
Napalmpom – Shots In The Dark
Freeze the Atlantic – Altogether Not Together
Sandveiss – Save Us All
Orbital Express (Official) – Automatic Recollection
Parasol Caravan – Snash
Mokomokai – Bloodsucker
Sumo Cyco – Passengers
ProleteR – Not Afraid