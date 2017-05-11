RFYL Episode: SwimForYourLifeEP19

Remember when all of mid-eastern Canada was flooded? Remember how that’s still the case as of today? Well, RFYL remembers, and even has an entire episode about music unrelated to water. So why even bring it up!

Ignore the water levels and splash out to some of the best music for your ear holes. Lots of really solid acts in this episode, giving you plenty of reason to keep treading forward.

I’ll stop now.

Playlist:

Sleep Machine – Good To Be Bad

THE BALCONIES – Guilty Pleasures

Lionsault – Reckless / Running Wild

The Hot Wires – Howling

Tsunami Bomb – Take The Reigns

Napalmpom – Shots In The Dark

Freeze the Atlantic – Altogether Not Together

Sandveiss – Save Us All

Orbital Express (Official) – Automatic Recollection

Parasol Caravan – Snash

Mokomokai – Bloodsucker

Sumo Cyco – Passengers

ProleteR – Not Afraid