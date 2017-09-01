RFYL Episode – WhatIHaveHeardEP35

That’s another request show over with! Oh, wait.. you haven’t heard it yet?

Well, it’s got a lot of stuff spanning from when the show first started to now, psychobilly, punk, metal, and a bunch of stuff in-between. So snag this podcast, grab a friend, force them to listen to it even when they struggle, and then be happy knowing that you made someone else listen to my show.

As always, requests can be sent out to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

And now, time to enjoy my weekend.

Playlist:

Altogether Not Together – Freeze the Atlantic

In The Wild – Lionsault

Watch It Burn – Napalmpom

Mind Of My Own / The Art Of Getting Even – The Arkhams

Agent Orange – Fit For Rivals

Tomorrow May Never Come – The Creepshow

Sleep Tight – Sumo Cyco

Cleanse The Bloodlines – Unleash The Archers

No Man’s God – HALF Gramme of SOMA

Zeroth Law – Puta Volcano

Obligation – Tsunami Bomb