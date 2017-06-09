RFYL Episode: TheExtraPushEP24

So the temperature is flailing wildly, your life has you in the dumps and you have no idea what you’re doing. Why make an active choice when you can just listen to solid tunes for an hour straight? That’s my new lifestyle! Avoidance!

This is nothing new and anyone who knows me will attest to it.

Anyway! There’s lots of new (to me and you) stuff on this episode, so take a chance and see if you’ll like some solid tuneskis coming out your way. If not, you will have spent nothing because this is all free. Why am I doing this for free again?

Make requests over at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

Playlist:

The JB Conspiracy – Taking Flight

Tsunami Bomb – 5150

Teratology Sound & Vision / Maggot Heart – City Girls

miesha & the spanks – Want You To Know

Electric Mountain – Down On The Road

Orbital Express (Official) – Automatic Recollection

Puta Volcano – Jovian Winds

Spocaine – Giants Walk

Sumo Cyco – Won’t Put Me Out

Unleash The Archers – The Coward’s Way / Ten Thousand Against One

Parasol Caravan – Snash

ProleteR – Destiny