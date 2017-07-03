The Crazy Train – Chat with Sammie X Regarding the Local Metal & Punk Scene Survey

A couple months ago, Sammie X and the Fredericton Metal page on Facebook put together a survey about the local / regional Metal & Punk scene and many of you participated in this survey, which gleaned very important information to not only the musicians, but bar owners and gig promoters.

Sammie X has been an integral part of the local Metal & Punk Rock scene for a great many years and it was an honour to have her come in to the Crazy Train and sit down and talk about the survey’s findings and just to shoot the shit about our local Metal & Punk scene.