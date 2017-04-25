THE CRAZY TRAIN EPISODE #CIX

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Sam Odeh from Montreal West’s ‘Special Op’s joined me from the phone as we opened this 109th episode of the Crazy Train. Special Ops was supposed to come to Fredericton for a show at the Centre Communautaire Sainte Anne in April, then May, but due to scheduling conflicts this show has been pushed to September 9th. Special Ops released their album ‘Tangents’ along with their single ‘Anger’s Creeping’. So we chatted about the band and what they are up to and where they are going. We also had a contest to win tickets to the Special Ops show in September, we had two winners, Jordan Yerxa won the first pair of tickets and a Special Ops T-shirt and CD. KodJPhil and Yves Pinet won the other pair of tickets. Thanks for listening and participating!
Also on this episode I paid tribute to the ECMA 2017 nominees in the ‘Loud’ category. This included, Lionsault, Orchid’s Curse, Last Call Chernobyl, Counter Clockwork, Abysseral Throne and Voltang! Best of luck to these bands, all of them put out amazing albums, i’d hate to be the judge! Our very own Johnny James ‘Dio’ will be in Saint John at the ECMA’s covering all things loud! I’m sure we’ll have a great report from him when it’s all said and done!
Since Saturday was ‘Record Store Day’, I devoted the second hour of the Crazy Train to an all vinyl set. Love to spin vinyl, it’s too bad it’s so expensive to press, as I’d love to be able to spin more local bands on vinyl, but being in a band, I totally get the landscape and what one is dealing with just to release an album on CD!
Here’s the playlist for Hour I:
Crazy Train – Ozzy| H.M. and Pressure- Special Ops| Interview with Special Ops’ Sam Odeh| Freedom – Special Ops| Point of Origin – Last Call Chernobyl| Shadow *NEW – Doom Machine| Living with the Devil| With Haste For Damnation – Abysseral Throne| Scarabs – Voltang| Psychonaut – Counter Clockwork| We Are All Cynics And Liars – Orchids Curse
Hour II: The Unknown Knows – Voivod| Supernaut – Black Sabbath| Overlord – Lamb Of God| The Emerald Law – Probot| Year Zero – Ghost| Culte A La Muerte – Morbosidad| Tears of Blood – SATAN| Oh Father Oh Satan Oh Son – Behemoth
Upcoming Shows:
