THE CRAZY TRAIN EPISODE #CIX

Sam Odeh from Montreal West’s ‘Special Op’s joined me from the phone as we opened this 109th episode of the Crazy Train. Special Ops was supposed to come to Fredericton for a show at the Centre Communautaire Sainte Anne in April, then May, but due to scheduling conflicts this show has been pushed to September 9th. Special Ops released their album ‘Tangents’ along with their single ‘Anger’s Creeping’. So we chatted about the band and what they are up to and where they are going. We also had a contest to win tickets to the Special Ops show in September, we had two winners, Jordan Yerxa won the first pair of tickets and a Special Ops T-shirt and CD. KodJPhil and Yves Pinet won the other pair of tickets. Thanks for listening and participating!

Also on this episode I paid tribute to the ECMA 2017 nominees in the ‘Loud’ category. This included, Lionsault, Orchid’s Curse, Last Call Chernobyl, Counter Clockwork, Abysseral Throne and Voltang! Best of luck to these bands, all of them put out amazing albums, i’d hate to be the judge! Our very own Johnny James ‘Dio’ will be in Saint John at the ECMA’s covering all things loud! I’m sure we’ll have a great report from him when it’s all said and done!

Since Saturday was ‘Record Store Day’, I devoted the second hour of the Crazy Train to an all vinyl set. Love to spin vinyl, it’s too bad it’s so expensive to press, as I’d love to be able to spin more local bands on vinyl, but being in a band, I totally get the landscape and what one is dealing with just to release an album on CD!

Here’s the playlist for Hour I:

Crazy Train – Ozzy| H.M. and Pressure- Special Ops| Interview with Special Ops’ Sam Odeh| Freedom – Special Ops| Point of Origin – Last Call Chernobyl| Shadow *NEW – Doom Machine| Living with the Devil| With Haste For Damnation – Abysseral Throne| Scarabs – Voltang| Psychonaut – Counter Clockwork| We Are All Cynics And Liars – Orchids Curse

Hour II: The Unknown Knows – Voivod| Supernaut – Black Sabbath| Overlord – Lamb Of God| The Emerald Law – Probot| Year Zero – Ghost| Culte A La Muerte – Morbosidad| Tears of Blood – SATAN| Oh Father Oh Satan Oh Son – Behemoth

Upcoming Shows:

April 27th at the Capital – Punks for Paws Fredericton with- Admission: $10 + Donations are accepted

8PM start

KillDevils

The Viral

Neighbourhood Watch

Green Lung Grinders

Donations accepted

———————————————————————————————————————

April 27th At RA Studios Come check out Heart Attack Kids from London ON @ RA Studios!! . Opening the show will be your favorite local perverts Rectum of Pain.!!

RA Studios located at 475 Wilsey RD in Fredericton Show starts at 9PM! ———————————————————————————————————————

Friday, April 28 at the Maniac Mansion on Montgonmery st

Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew/Cable Crusher/Tortue

19+ BYOB

Doors at 9;30

$5-$10 sliding scale cover

———————————————————————————————————————

Saturday April 29th The Hollywood Star Room presents Saint John NB’s ‘Rifium’ with ‘Red Usruper’ & The Wasteland Zombies

$15 cover – 1560 Route 690 Ripples NB!

———————————————————————————————————————

May 6th At the Capital – Hero’s Last Rites CD release party! That’s right! Wasted Prayer lands in your lap Saturday May 6th Show is $10 and starts at 9PM. Hero’s good buds and great tribute to Iron Maiden 2 Minutes to Maiden and Maramichi’s Lionsault will wil be the openers! ———————————————————————————————————————

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!

http://www.maritimemetalfest.com

July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

———————————————————————————————————————

And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th

Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival

———————————————————————————————————————

