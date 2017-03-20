The Crazy Train Episode #CVI

Ezra from the local Metal outfit ‘Soulstice’ joined me on this episode to talk about the band and sadly it’s imminent demise. The band will be playing a farewell show in June, so keep your ears tuned to CHSR & The Crazy Train for full details on this last show for ‘Soulstice’, and fear not! For Ezra’s already begun work on his new project and well, you’ll have to listen to the show for details.

Also on this episode I decided to showcase most of the bands that played at the showcase for Tim Rayne’s Indie film project ‘The Capital: A Web-series’. A lot of great bands are on the bill for the huge undertaking that takes in almost every genre of the local scene. What was special about the Metal night of filming was that almost every band was debuting brand new material. Of course most of this new material will have surfaced by the time the web-series airs in the Fall of 2017, it was still awesome to be part of this project and to get somewhat of a sneak peek into what the bands have been brewing! The Crazy Train showcase features music by: Hard Charger, Hero’s Last Rite, Spinesplitter, Brother, The Wasteland Zombies, Moment of Inertia and the Green Lung Grinders.

This episode also features a clip from Johnny James ‘Dio”s interview with Anthesis from Quispamsis.

Here’s Episode 106’s Playlist:

Hour I: Crazy Train (Intro) – Ozzy| Apocalypse – Soulstice| Guest – Ezra of Soulstice| Nothing Is Missing – Anthesis| 6 Minutes of Johnny James interview with Anthesis| Hero’s Last Rite – Hero’s Last Rite| Carcinogenitalia – Green Lung Grinders| Conquer Darkness – Hard Charger| To Bear The Mark – Spinesplitter| Spread Your Wings – The Wasteland Zombies|See You try – Brother |In These Riot Streets – Moment of Inertia

Hour II: The Rise of Hannibal – EX DEO|Trumpeting Ecstasy – Full Of Hell| Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer – Behemoth| Atlas Rise! – Metallica| See Me Burning – Motorhead| Life Is Good – Ministry| Reaping Death – Watain

