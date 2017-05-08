Home » Current Shows » Spoken Word Shows » Conference Call » Conference Call RFC: Beating the Rainy Day Blues

Conference Call RFC: Beating the Rainy Day Blues

Posted on by Posted in Conference Call

Conference Call is a weekly live call-in program at 11am every Monday. You can participate live via phone, Twitter or Facebook, or join in after the show has aired by leaving a comment here, calling our voicemail line at (506) 453-4989 or emailing feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca . Responses after the show may be included in future shows.

Coming up next: Beating The Rainy Day Blues. It’s been raining for weeks, and that can really get you down. Call in and share how you stay sane when it’s all gray outside!

Leave a Reply