Introducing: “Conference Call”

Hello Fredericton!

That’s what we want to say, and open our phone lines so you can tell us what’s on your mind. We’re starting a new weekly call-in show experiment: Conference Call, every Monday night at 8pm. We’re looking to hear from you!

Each week, we’ll choose a topic that seems to be on people’s minds, invite guests on to talk, and listen to you.

For the first show, coming up March 6, the topic is:

How can we improve our city?

We’re starting out broad, but we know you’ve thought of ways to really make things better. We’re hoping you’ll share your ideas about how to turn a great city into an awesome one.

Send us your thoughts and your ideas for other shows!

Email: feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca

Phone: (506) 453-4989 (voicemail)

Tweet: twitter.com/CHSR979

Facebook: facebook.com/CHSR979

Tune in on Monday night at 8pm to find out the call-in number!

