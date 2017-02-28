The Crazy Train #CV

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This was an ALL Request Crazy Train episode, so I played what YOU all wanted to hear! Great show! Great picks by you all for requests. I couldn’t play them all, but I’ll have another all request episode in a month of so, so keep it around in yer brain and we’ll get it on next time.
On next week’s Crazy Train – Ezra from Soulstice will join me live in the studio to talk about the bands imminent demise and their final show coming up in June. Plus the Crazy Train’s Metal man on the scene Johnny James sit’s down for a great interview with Anthesis from Quispamsis, NB.
All that and MORE on the next Crazy Train!
Here’s the play list for the all request show!
Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | Fires That Light The Earth – Thrawsunblat – Jared Carney | Tonight We Ride – Unleash The Archers – Matt Nightingale |Obstructed reality – Luna Armor- Bredan Weagal |Where Philosophers Fail – The Unconscious Mind – Jake Holis | Vampiric Blood – Engage The Threat – Kat ‘n Evan Kat’s and Evan Landry |I am Canadian – DoA – Chris G | Kill Scene – Zombie Nation – Chris G |The Blade- Fireign – Will Mazzerole |Fallout -Rifium – Karen Harding
Hour II: South Of Heaven – For my Sister Lisa | Sleeping Giant – Mastodon – Dave Mitchel| Kraft Dinner- Annihilator – Chris Winters| The Cell – Gojira – for Mike Leger and Will Mazzerole | Dead men/Most/Captain Crunch – M.o.D. For Margo | Du Haste – Ramstein – Murray Drummond |Aras – Skalmod – Liz Pead & the Vikings Hockey team | Snap Your Fingers – Prong – Jason Wysoki | Growing Concern – Agnostic Front| Gravemakers & Gunslingers – Coheed & Cambria Kate & Jake Graves | In My World – Anthrax – Justin Trudeau
Here is a video from Skull Fist: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ0pOmZLE8w
Multi-award winners Black Moor
Winterhearth all the way from Newfoundland, as well as Sleepshaker, Dumpster Mummy, Lionsault, Tri City Villains, Last Kick, Doom Machine, Dark Sky Parks, Generation Idiot, Monsters are Human, Electric Spoonful, Dark Shrine, Aron Scott Earthquake, Counter Clockwork, Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew and more….
SUPER EARLY BIRD Weekend Passes are on sale THIS FRIDAY, March 3rd at 10am on the website www.maritimemetalfest.com
Ticket Info- (Tickets on sale soon)
“SUPER EARLY BIRD” (Available ONLY on the website)
ONLY 100 AVAILABLE
Weekend pass- $45, plus tax/fees
Weekend pass WITH CAMPING- $55, plus tax/fees
LIMITED Serviced Campsites $25, plus tax for weekend (15 amp/water) are available. We recommend reserving.
Ticket Outlets- www.maritimemetalfest.com
EARLY BIRD (Available only until July 1st)
Weekend Pass- $55, plus tax
Weekend Pass WITH CAMPING- $65, plus tax
Serviced campsite- $25, plus tax for entire weekend. Reservations recommended.
After Early Bird/GATE prices…
Friday pass- $30, plus tax
Saturday pass- $40, plus tax
Weekend pass- $65, plus tax
Camping $20, plus tax for entire weekend
Serviced campsites (15 amp and water)- $25, plus tax for entire weekend