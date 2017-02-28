The Crazy Train #CV

This was an ALL Request Crazy Train episode, so I played what YOU all wanted to hear! Great show! Great picks by you all for requests. I couldn’t play them all, but I’ll have another all request episode in a month of so, so keep it around in yer brain and we’ll get it on next time.

On next week’s Crazy Train – Ezra from Soulstice will join me live in the studio to talk about the bands imminent demise and their final show coming up in June. Plus the Crazy Train’s Metal man on the scene Johnny James sit’s down for a great interview with Anthesis from Quispamsis, NB.

All that and MORE on the next Crazy Train!

Here’s the play list for the all request show!

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | Fires That Light The Earth – Thrawsunblat – Jared Carney | Tonight We Ride – Unleash The Archers – Matt Nightingale |Obstructed reality – Luna Armor- Bredan Weagal |Where Philosophers Fail – The Unconscious Mind – Jake Holis | Vampiric Blood – Engage The Threat – Kat ‘n Evan Kat’s and Evan Landry |I am Canadian – DoA – Chris G | Kill Scene – Zombie Nation – Chris G |The Blade- Fireign – Will Mazzerole |Fallout -Rifium – Karen Harding

Hour II: South Of Heaven – For my Sister Lisa | Sleeping Giant – Mastodon – Dave Mitchel| Kraft Dinner- Annihilator – Chris Winters| The Cell – Gojira – for Mike Leger and Will Mazzerole | Dead men/Most/Captain Crunch – M.o.D. For Margo | Du Haste – Ramstein – Murray Drummond |Aras – Skalmod – Liz Pead & the Vikings Hockey team | Snap Your Fingers – Prong – Jason Wysoki | Growing Concern – Agnostic Front| Gravemakers & Gunslingers – Coheed & Cambria Kate & Jake Graves | In My World – Anthrax – Justin Trudeau

Thursday March 2nd at the Maniac Manson on Montgomery st. Decade of Alcohol Abuse with Halifax’s SPEW and Fredericton’s Hard Charger with support from Scumlord “King of the Wasteland” Cassette release!!

Spew – Hard Charger – Scumlord – 19+ – $5-$10 cover – BYOB

Saturday March 11th At The Capital – Run for your lives will be taking the Capital stage on March 11th to play some classic Iron Maiden. Up the Irons. – $10 at the door.

Tune in to Maximum 110 Radio! Sunday Nights from 9Pm to Midnight! Best Metal from around the ZWorld!

The Maritime Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #V has just been announced! You WILL be in Windsor, Nova Scotia – July 28th to the 30th for the 5th Year Bash featuring:



Here is a video from Skull Fist: Special guest and Juno-nominated SKULL FIST from Toronto!Here is a video from Skull Fist: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ0pOmZLE8w Multi-award winners Black Moor

Winterhearth all the way from Newfoundland, as well as Sleepshaker, Dumpster Mummy, Lionsault, Tri City Villains, Last Kick, Doom Machine, Dark Sky Parks, Generation Idiot, Monsters are Human, Electric Spoonful, Dark Shrine, Aron Scott Earthquake, Counter Clockwork, Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew and more…. SUPER EARLY BIRD Weekend Passes are on sale THIS FRIDAY, March 3rd at 10am on the website www.maritimemetalfest.com Ticket Info- (Tickets on sale soon)

“SUPER EARLY BIRD” (Available ONLY on the website)

ONLY 100 AVAILABLE

Weekend pass- $45, plus tax/fees

Weekend pass WITH CAMPING- $55, plus tax/fees

LIMITED Serviced Campsites $25, plus tax for weekend (15 amp/water) are available. We recommend reserving. Ticket Outlets- www.maritimemetalfest.com EARLY BIRD (Available only until July 1st)

Weekend Pass- $55, plus tax

Weekend Pass WITH CAMPING- $65, plus tax

Serviced campsite- $25, plus tax for entire weekend. Reservations recommended. After Early Bird/GATE prices…

Friday pass- $30, plus tax

Saturday pass- $40, plus tax

Weekend pass- $65, plus tax

Camping $20, plus tax for entire weekend

Serviced campsites (15 amp and water)- $25, plus tax for entire weekend

If you have a show coming up, know of a show coming up, have anew band, a new release, by all means, email the Crazy Train today at: crazytrainchsrATgmail.com