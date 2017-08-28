The Crazy Train Episode #CXXI

Been a while my friends! Episode #121 was a pre-recorded episode, but it wont be the last! I WILL however be doing my first live show in a month THIS upcoming Saturday, Sept. 2nd.

Episode #121 kicked off with two brand new tracks from Montreal’s ‘Requiomend’ from their album ‘Tide breaker’. Hoping to see the guys down this way sometime sooner than later. Also in Hour I, we dipped our toes into a couple of more ‘Alt-Rock’ artists, with ‘Dazor’ from Halifax and ‘Melonvine’ from Moncton. Both bands are carrying a ‘Grunge’ like banner which is great to hear in this day and age. The Crazy Train’s not ALWAYS about ‘Metal’ but some of the more Alt/Rock music that makes up our great music nation.

We returned to Metal with Rifium, Red Usurper, the Meat Sweats and more. See the list below.

After the weekend of September 9th, I should be back to regular shows… And then of course UNB Reds hockey will be starting up soon… Seems time is never on my side anymore!

Hour I: Wasted, Tide Breaker – Requioment (Quebec)| Back To The Lounge – Dazor (Halifax)| Round & Round — Melonvine (Moncton)| Kataklysmik Toilet Assault – The Meat Sweats (Halifax)| Halloween Massacre – Rifium (SJ)| Blackened On The Second Day – Red Usurper (SJ)| Spread Your Wings – The Wasteland Zombies (Fredericton)| Residue – Luna Amour (Halifax)|

Hour II: A Passing Moment – Grief & Bliss (LA)| Stygian Valley – Uncured (New Jersey)| Dark Black – Vattnet (New Hampshire)| Here & Now – The Ernies| Eye For An Eye – Soulfly| Prayer of Hatred – Morbid Angel| Thunder Kiss ’65 – White Zombie| Symphony Of Destruction – Megadeth| Meteor – Voivod| Supernaut – 1000 Home DJ’s| Monolithic Ignorance – Revocation

NEXT WEEK! Episode #122! Finally I’m back and LIVE! Loads of interview clips from the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock fest #5! Of course two hours of Molten METAL power!!

If you got a band that should be heard on the Crazy Train, you got a gig coming up? A tour? A brand new album you want to debut? Know of a band or an upcoming show I haven’t mentioned? Email me at crazytrainchsrATgmail.com