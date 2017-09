Episode 11!

Lionsault from Miramachi, NB joined me and special guest host Chris Waddell a few weeks back at Maritime Metal and Hard Rock Festival! We talked about their ECMA winning album “Are You Feeling Lucky?”, social media tactics and why Spotify sucks.

Listen to their album here: https://lionsault.bandcamp.com/

