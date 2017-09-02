General Distortion – Episode 12 – Joy Departed

Episode 12!

Halifax’s Joy Departed joined me to talk about their album Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind, Nicki Minaj’s butt and about the unpleasant process of getting hit by a bus.

Listen to their album here: https://joydeparted.bandcamp.com/

Also included in this episode is and interview I did with Jon Landry from The Stanfields back in April at the ECMAs!

Listen to their music here: https://thestanfields1.bandcamp.com/music

Tune in this coming Monday from 10-11:30pm for another brand new episode with special guest Dan Rogers and Eric Godin from Fredericton’s own Hero’s Last Rite!