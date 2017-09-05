General Distortion – Episode 13 – Hero’s Last Rite

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hero’s Last Rite joined us this week to talk about their new album “Wasted Prayer” and their upcoming shows with Metallica cover band Metallifax.
Here are the dates:
Metallifax (a tribute to Metallica) w/ Hero’s Last Rite, Beyond Eternal and Novichok
Saturday, 10 PM · Gus’ Pub & Grill · Halifax, NS
Metallifax (a tribute to Metallica) w/ Hero’s Last Rite and Shades of Sorrow
Sep 23, 10 PM · People’s Pub · Saint Stephen
Metallifax (a tribute to Metallica w/ Ritual: A tribute to Ghost and Hero’s Last Rite
Oct 14, 10 PM · The Capital Complex · Fredericton
Metallifax (a tribute to Metallica) w/ Hero’s Last Rite and Beyond Eternal
Friday, 10 PM · The Trap Bar · Saint John
Metallifax (a tribute to Metallica) w/ Hero’s Last Rite and Death Valley Driver
Sep 30, 10 PM · Baba’s Lounge · Charlottetown, PE
Listen to the new album here: https://heroslastrite.bandcamp.com/
Join us next Monday from 10-11:30pm for a special episode featuring some old interviews I did a while back that have yet to air!
Thanks for listening!
Johnny