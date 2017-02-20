Fuzztone Mania 3

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hi, this week on Fuzztone Mania we hear from classics like Styx, Led Zepplin, Queen, Rush, and more. Also hear This Day In Music History. Tune in Fridays from 6pm to 8pm for more classic rock and metal.
1.Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
2. Budgie – Whiskey River
3. Rush – Workingman
4.Deep Purple – Strange Kind of Woman
5. Blue Oyster Cult – Transmaniacon mc
6.Fist – Undercover Lover
7.Thin Lizzy- Hey You
8. Jefferson Starship – White Rabbit
9.Teenage Head – Tornado
10. America – Horse With No Name
11. Doors – People Are Strange
12. BTO- Blowin’
13. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Gimmie 3 Steps
14. Aerosmith – Train Keeps a Rolling
15. Uriah Heep – Rolling the Rocks
16 Rolling Stones – Gimmie Shelter
17 Styx – To Much Time on my Hands
18.Triumph – When the Lights Go Down
19. Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear the Reaper
20. Procol Harum – Whiter Shade of Gray
21. Heart – Alone
22. Boston – Smokin
23. Led Zepplin – Immigrant Song
24. Lighthouse – Pretty Lady
25. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday Gone
26.Van Halen – Big Bad Bill
27. Queen – Somebody to Love