Fuzztone Mania 3

Hi, this week on Fuzztone Mania we hear from classics like Styx, Led Zepplin, Queen, Rush, and more. Also hear This Day In Music History. Tune in Fridays from 6pm to 8pm for more classic rock and metal.

1.Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

2. Budgie – Whiskey River

3. Rush – Workingman

4.Deep Purple – Strange Kind of Woman

5. Blue Oyster Cult – Transmaniacon mc

6.Fist – Undercover Lover

7.Thin Lizzy- Hey You

8. Jefferson Starship – White Rabbit

9.Teenage Head – Tornado

10. America – Horse With No Name

11. Doors – People Are Strange

12. BTO- Blowin’

13. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Gimmie 3 Steps

14. Aerosmith – Train Keeps a Rolling

15. Uriah Heep – Rolling the Rocks

16 Rolling Stones – Gimmie Shelter

17 Styx – To Much Time on my Hands

18.Triumph – When the Lights Go Down

19. Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear the Reaper

20. Procol Harum – Whiter Shade of Gray

21. Heart – Alone

22. Boston – Smokin

23. Led Zepplin – Immigrant Song

24. Lighthouse – Pretty Lady

25. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday Gone

26.Van Halen – Big Bad Bill

27. Queen – Somebody to Love