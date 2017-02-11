fuzztone mania episode 2

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello and welcome to this weeks episode of fuzztone mania this week we heard from band like pink Floyd, foghat, deep purple.thin Lizzy and more… Tune in next friday at 6pm to 8pm for more great classic rock.
Fuzztone Mania for feb /10/17
1.Led Zepplin-communication breakdown
2.Thin Lizzy- Angel of death
3.Rush – Fly by Night
4.Pink Floyd-Astronomy Domino
5.Steppen wolf – Snow Bline Friend
6. April Wine – Roller
7. Jimmie Hendrix – Manic Depression
8. Slade – Born to be wild
9. Light house – Love of a woman
10.Styx- Blue Coller Man
11.Elo- Turning to Stone
12.Trooper- All Day and all the night
13.Doors- Wild child
14 Doors – Unknown soldier
15.Mountian – Mississippi Queen
16.Foghat- Highway(killing me)
17.Blue oyster cult-Transmaniacon
18. Jimmie Hendrix- crosstown traffic
19. Skid Row _ I remember you
20. Van Halen – Running with the devil
21.Deep Purple – Lazy
22. Heart – Dream Boat Annie
23.Black foot – Train Train
24. Lynyrd Skynyrd- Simple Man
25. Nazareth – Hair of the Dog
26.Blue Oyster cult- Godzilla
27.Neil Young – Old Man
28. Cream – White room