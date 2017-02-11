fuzztone mania episode 2

Hello and welcome to this weeks episode of fuzztone mania this week we heard from band like pink Floyd, foghat, deep purple.thin Lizzy and more… Tune in next friday at 6pm to 8pm for more great classic rock.

Fuzztone Mania for feb /10/17

1.Led Zepplin-communication breakdown

2.Thin Lizzy- Angel of death

3.Rush – Fly by Night

4.Pink Floyd-Astronomy Domino

5.Steppen wolf – Snow Bline Friend

6. April Wine – Roller

7. Jimmie Hendrix – Manic Depression

8. Slade – Born to be wild

9. Light house – Love of a woman

10.Styx- Blue Coller Man

11.Elo- Turning to Stone

12.Trooper- All Day and all the night

13.Doors- Wild child

14 Doors – Unknown soldier

15.Mountian – Mississippi Queen

16.Foghat- Highway(killing me)

17.Blue oyster cult-Transmaniacon

18. Jimmie Hendrix- crosstown traffic

19. Skid Row _ I remember you

20. Van Halen – Running with the devil

21.Deep Purple – Lazy

22. Heart – Dream Boat Annie

23.Black foot – Train Train

24. Lynyrd Skynyrd- Simple Man

25. Nazareth – Hair of the Dog

26.Blue Oyster cult- Godzilla

27.Neil Young – Old Man

28. Cream – White room