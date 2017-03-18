Fuzztone Mania Episode 4

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Well After a long Break I am back and we had a great show lined up. We heard from bands like rainbow ,led Zeppelin,Lee Arron and Heart, Diamond Head and more……
Fuzztone mania playlist for 17/03/2017
1.Led zepplin – Corouselambra
2.Rainbow – street of dreams
3.Cony Hatch- Monkey Bars
4.Blitzkrieg -Blitzkrieg
5 Boston- Smokin
6.Heart-I got the music in me
7.Iron Maiden – Mother Russia
8.Deep Purpple – Perfect Stranger
9. BTO- For the weekend
10.BlackFoot -In for the kill
11.Diamond head – Am I evel
12.Jett Black – Don’t knock the kids
13.Thin lizzy – Boy are Back
14.Black Sabbath – The Wizzard
15. Pink Floyd – Learing to fly
16.Rush – The rhythm method
17.Nazareth- Born to love
18.Deep Purpple – Never Befor
19.Lee Arron – Fire and Gasoline
20. Dio-Holy Diver
21. Rollin Stones – Doom and Gloom
22.White Snake – Burn