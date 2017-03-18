Fuzztone Mania Episode 4

Fuzztone mania playlist for 17/03/2017

1.Led zepplin – Corouselambra

2.Rainbow – street of dreams

3.Cony Hatch- Monkey Bars

4.Blitzkrieg -Blitzkrieg

5 Boston- Smokin

6.Heart-I got the music in me

7.Iron Maiden – Mother Russia

8.Deep Purpple – Perfect Stranger

9. BTO- For the weekend

10.BlackFoot -In for the kill

11.Diamond head – Am I evel

12.Jett Black – Don’t knock the kids

13.Thin lizzy – Boy are Back

14.Black Sabbath – The Wizzard

15. Pink Floyd – Learing to fly

16.Rush – The rhythm method

17.Nazareth- Born to love

18.Deep Purpple – Never Befor

19.Lee Arron – Fire and Gasoline

20. Dio-Holy Diver

21. Rollin Stones – Doom and Gloom

22.White Snake – Burn