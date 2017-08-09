The Lunchbox Interview: Richard Hornsby (NB Summer Music Festival)

Imagine what rock & roll will be able to do after a few hundred years of refinement.. And then go listen to the amazing work in classical music.

My guest today is Richard Hornsby, Director of Music at UNB and one of the organizers and participants in the NB Summer Music Festival. While primarily a festival celebrating music created a century or two ago, the festival also presents a modern blending of music in the FUZE sub-festival, as well as music from other traditions. This year, the theme is España, the music from Spain.

The festival runs August 7-19 in various locations across the city. See the festival website for a full schedule.