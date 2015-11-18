The Lunchbox Interviews: Katie & Rebecca from the UNB Faculty Of Arts & QWERTY magazine

On the second half of the Lunchbox, we were joined by Katie Fewster-Yan and Rebecca Salazar Leon, both graduate students at UNB and this years editors of QWERTY, a National literary journal produced by graduate and undergraduate students from the Faculty of Arts. They spoke about the magazine as well as two upcoming events at Fredericton’s ‘Wilser’s Room’. The first on November 19th is ‘QWERTY Reads’ and then on December 10th will be the release party for the new issue!

Music Today:

Little You, Little Me – Racket In My Brain

Christina Martin – It’ll Be Alright

Dylan Menzies – That’s So Far

The Town Heroes – Constellations

Meaghan Smith – You Don’t Want to Love Me

Elephant Skeletons – Rubies & Jewelry