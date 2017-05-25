Bondo chats with Said the Whale – Interview

April 27, 2017 – Said The Whale are a JUNO award winning band based in Vancouver, BC who recently released their 5th studio album As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide. Known for their uptempo pop rock songs, this new album definitely has some darker tones and themes while still keeping to their signature sound. Also new is that they’ve shed 2 band members, allowing them more freedom in the studio.

Listen in while Bondo chats with Tyler Bancroft about the new record, recent hardships, and what’s coming up for Said The Whale this summer.