Homemade Jams 2017-08-15

Track Listing:

1.) Gavin Simms – Not Old Yet

2.) Gavin Simms – Our Love Is A Lonely Fate

3.) Heat and Lights – Maybe We Like The Blues

4.) Jessica Rhaye – Sun Will Shine For You

5.) Pretty Archie – She Was Perfect

6.) Ian Kelly – Montreal (Montreal, QC)

7.) Sleepy Driver – Underneath The Shadows

8.) Stewart Legere – If You Have The Time ft. Jenn Grant

9.) Tyler Hache – Hide & Seek

10.) Grand Theft Bus – Don’t Treat Me Like That

11.) Grand Theft Bus – Insane Man’s Mind

12.) Loveland – Blue Sun

13.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)