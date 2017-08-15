Homemade Jams 2017-08-15

Track Listing:
1.) Gavin Simms – Not Old Yet
2.) Gavin Simms – Our Love Is A Lonely Fate
3.) Heat and Lights – Maybe We Like The Blues
4.) Jessica Rhaye – Sun Will Shine For You
5.) Pretty Archie – She Was Perfect
6.) Ian Kelly – Montreal (Montreal, QC)
7.) Sleepy Driver – Underneath The Shadows
8.) Stewart Legere – If You Have The Time ft. Jenn Grant
9.) Tyler Hache – Hide & Seek
10.) Grand Theft Bus – Don’t Treat Me Like That
11.) Grand Theft Bus – Insane Man’s Mind
12.) Loveland – Blue Sun
13.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)