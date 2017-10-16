Today on Homemade Jams Saint John’s Peter Rowan stopped by the station to talk about QBP 1.4 happening at The Capital October 19th, and talk about how YOU can give the local music scene a fair shake. We also listen to the new Little You, Little Me EP in its entirety!

QBP 1.4 Track Listing:

1.) Little You, Little Me – I’m Wasted On Myself

2.) Little You, Little Me – Gavin Country

3.) Little You, Little Me – I Don’t Care About You

4.) Little You, Little Me – Mountain

5.) Heart Attack Kids – Platonic Love Bomb

6.) Heart Attack Kids – Shoulda Came From Japan

7.) Young Satan In Love – Bibles For Missions

8.) Young Satan In Love – Young Satan In Love

9.) Shrimp Ring – Activate You Function

