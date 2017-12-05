Homemade Jams 2017-12-05

Track Listing:
1.) The Stogies – Skeleton Crew
2.) The Stogies – Happenstance
3.) Floodland – Tangled
4.) The Town Heroes – Slag Heaps
5.) Jessie Brown – Ghost
6.) Green Lung Grinders – A Song About Aliens
7.) The Hypochondriacs – Hung Up and Hungover
8. ) The Shorty Tubbs – Frisky A Go-Go
9.) The Shorty Tubbs – Teenage Zombie Heart
10.) Kathleen Gorey-McSorley – Big Fall
11.) Chillteens – Looking At The Same Stars
12.) Dammien Alexander – Elevate
13.) Patrick Lenihan – Twinsplit
14.) On Vinyl – Lost In Gawlking