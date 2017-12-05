Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-12-05

Homemade Jams 2017-12-05

Track Listing: Homemade Jams CHSR

1.) The Stogies – Skeleton Crew

2.) The Stogies – Happenstance

3.) Floodland – Tangled

4.) The Town Heroes – Slag Heaps

5.) Jessie Brown – Ghost

6.) Green Lung Grinders – A Song About Aliens

7.) The Hypochondriacs – Hung Up and Hungover

8. ) The Shorty Tubbs – Frisky A Go-Go

9.) The Shorty Tubbs – Teenage Zombie Heart

10.) Kathleen Gorey-McSorley – Big Fall

11.) Chillteens – Looking At The Same Stars

12.) Dammien Alexander – Elevate

13.) Patrick Lenihan – Twinsplit

14.) On Vinyl – Lost In Gawlking

