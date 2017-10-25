ParaPhrasing – Beautiful Haired Beast: A Tim Peeler Story

Big. Hairy. And… beautiful?

What if we told you a North Carolinain mountain man, Tim Peeler, claims to have seen Bigfoot. Now, what if we add in that Mr. Peeler claims Bigfoot came back for a second time. How about if we tell you that Mr. Peeler had a physical altercation with Bigfoot!

Listen in while Marvin, John and Erin discuss the specifics of this case, play you the actual 911 phone call and Fox News television report, then learn that this isn’t the first time a cryptid like Sasquatch has been reported in the area!

In the last section of the episode the three PROF members debate whether Sasquatch is even real, or biologically even could be real.

