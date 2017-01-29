Home » General » This Week on Rosie Morning!

This Week on Rosie Morning!

Posted on by Posted in General, Rosie Morning

Busy week on Rosie Morning !!!

 

Monday  UNB Sports Roundup with UNB Reds Hockey Broadcaster, Dave Kilfoil

david kilfoil

Tuesday -An interview with Folk Singer Abigail Lapell who is performing this Thursday at Grimross Brewing Co.

abigail lapell

 

Wednesday, It’s Karen’s Arts Corner with Karen Ruet featuring the latest goings on in the Arts Communty

karen-ruet.

 

Thursday,  Recording Artist, Jaclyn Reinhart will be in studio to discuss her upcoming show at Grimross Brewing Co on Saturday night along with Artists, Raymond and Hayden.

jaclyn Reinhart

 

We end the week off on Friday morning with co-host Chris Waddell as we go through all of the events taking place in Fredericton on the weekend.

chris waddell

 

Thanks to everyone who voted for Rosie Morning in this years CHSR 97.9 FM Barry Awards!

Barry winners

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply