The Lunchbox Interview: Jenny Mitchel (Bird City Golden Bus Tour)

Some people travel to get away from their job, and others decide that traveling with their job is the best thing they can do..

My guest today is Jenny Mitchel, aka Jenny Omnichord, aka Bird City, a singer-songwriter traveling with her converted bus-as-performance-space to this year’s Sappyfest — and beyond! We chat on the phone about the songs that never quite went away and became her latest project Bird City, the converted school bus that provides her with accommodations and a performance space no matter where she goes, and multiple identities musicians take on to get stuff done.

The bus will be stopping in Harvey at the Harvey Curling Club on July 30 and performing with Joyful Joyful and Shopkeeper before continuing on to Sappyfest.