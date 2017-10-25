The Lunchbox Interview: Jillian & Alex (Criminals In Love)

With all that the modern world changes, human beings remain inspired and involved in the most primitive of reactions — like Criminals In Love.

My guests today are Jillian and Alex, two of the actors in the upcoming Theatre UNB production of George F. Walker’s Criminals In Love. Alex plays the lead character, Junior, who turns to his love, Gail (played by Jillian) to get him out of trouble. We talk about creating a couple on stage and how the actors get themselves ready, and hear a scene from the play where things are starting to go wrong in Junior’s life.

Criminals In Love shows at UNB’s Memorial Hall from November 1 to November 4, 7:30pm nightly. Tickets are $14 for regular tickets, $10 for seniors/the underwaged or $8 for students.