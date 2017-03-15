The Lunchbox Interview: Nadia Francavilla (A Sequence of Sequences)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Some artists approach the creation of art as a personal challenge to do things that move the boundaries of what can be done.
My guest today is Nadia Francavilla, Musician-in-Residence at UNB and organizer and one of the soloists performing in an upcoming sampling of Luciano Berio’s Sequenza series called A Sequence of Sequences. Nadia joins me to talk about this remarkably and deliberately challenging series of solo compositions, and the thrill, fear and intensity of performing them.
A Sequence of Sequences will be on Friday at 8pm at the