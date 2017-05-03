The Lunchbox Interview: Steve, Keith & Rick (Mental Health Week)

Remember that you are not alone, and help is available.

My guests today are Steve, Keith and Rick, three folks who are dealing with mental illness. We talk about their stories, their challenges and their successes.

There is a dinner & auction fundraiser for the Capital Regional Mental Health & Addictions Association (CRMHAA) coming up on May 12 at the UNB Student Union Building. The viewing for the items on auction begins at approximately 5:30pm, the dinner at 6:30pm and the auctions (live, silent and Chinese) start around 7:30pm. Find out more details on their Facebook event.

If you are struggling with mental health, please seek help, such as the Mobile Crisis After Hours Service: (506) 453-2132 or visit www.HorizonNB.ca.