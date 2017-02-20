CHSR 97.9FM Now Charting with NACC!

February 20, 2017 – CHSR has been submitting their Top 30 played albums to Canada’s campus/community based !earshot Chart, (printed monthly in !earshot magazine) for a couple years, and now we’re excited to announce that we have begun also submitting our charts with NACC, the North American College and Community Chart that tabulates weekly airplay from college and non-commercial radio stations in both the United Stated and Canada. In doing so CHSR hopes to expose our local charting artists to a much broader audience!