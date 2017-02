CHSR 97.9FM Now Charting with NACC!

February 20, 2017 – CHSR has been submitting theirplayed albumsto Canada’s campus/community based !earshot Chart , (printed monthly in !earshot magazine ) for a couple years, and now we’re excited to announce that we have begun also submitting our charts with NACC , thethat tabulates weekly airplay from college and non-commercial radio stations in both the United Stated and Canada. In doing so CHSR hopes to expose our local charting artists to a much broader audience!