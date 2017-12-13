TEM Ep.11: More Future More Metro

Tour Itinerary:

First Stop:

“A Summer Away” by DonutShoes off the Oodles Des Strudels album

Chiptune District (PT-01):

“Occam’s Razor” by The Queenstons off the B-SIDE U- 2017 VOL. 1 album

“A Year’s Time” by Gnarcade off the album Chiptunes = WIN- Volume 6

“Outland Runner” by National Broadcast Network off the album 7 Billion Volts

Synth District:

“Ladyworld” by TWRP off the Ladyworld album

“No Escaping” by Dana Jean Phoenix off the Synth City album

“Let’s Talk (feat. Timecop1983 & Josh Dally)” by FM-84 off the Atlas album

Chiptune District (PT-02):

“2 Countdown to Oblivion” by Hoffy off the Whiskers Mahone album

“Clear Blue Skies” by Jeff Ball off the Tiny Barbarian DX: Ruins of Xanadu Original Soundtrack

“Luminous Flower” by Kommisar off the Cosmic Phantasm album

Future Funk District:

“Sunset” by Aloe Island Posse off the Aloe Island Adventures album

“September” by Tenma Tenma off the Single Collection Vol.2 album

“Kawaii Desho” by Moe Shop off the Pure Pure album

Final Stop:

“Dreamer” by Harmony Steel off the Dreamer album

