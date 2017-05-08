Fuzztone Mania Epasoid 9

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On the Week Edition we hear from great bands like The Who, Steepenwolf , Sammy Hagar, Deep purple led Zepplin and More ……
Fuzztone mania play list for 05/05/17
1.The who – Behind blue eyes
2.Rainbow – Street of dreams
3. Lee Aaron – Barley holding on
4. Jimi Hendrix – Trashman
5. Steppenwolf – Strait shootin woman
6. Triump – Lay it on the line
7.Styx – Miss America
8. Aprilwine -21st Centry schizoid man
9. Sammy Hagar – I can’t drive 55
10. Deep Purple -Never befor
11.Guess who – No Time
12. Bad Company – Bad Company
13. Lover boy – Take it to the top
14. Led Zepplin -Danceing Days
15. Blackfoot -Train train
16. Night ranger – Don’t tell me you love me
17. Nazareth -Hair of the dog
18 Deep Purple – Black Night
19. Harlequin -Take this heart
20. Jimi Hendrix – The wind crys mary
21. Whitesnake – Still of the night
22. Pardox – Catch the act
23. Rolling stone – Give me Shelter
24. Black Sabbath – The Wizzard
25. Max Webster – Battel Scar
