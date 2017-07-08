Fuzztone Mania Episode 16

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We had a rocking good time of fuzztone last night with great bands like Anvil,Living color,Iron maiden,Killer dwarfs, and a lot more …….
Play List for 07/07/17
1.The who -substitute
2. Browsvill station-smokin in the boy room
3. Queen city boys -crazy in love
4.Araosmith – toys in attic
5. Rainbow – streets of dreams
6. Nazareth – Razamanaz
7.Judas prieast – Scream for vengance
8.Blace sabbath -war pigs
9. Prism -acid rain
10.Budgie – young is a world
11.Ram jam – gone wild
12. Anvil – metal on metal
13. Iron maiden – The cliairvoyance
14. Scorpions – wind of change
15. Killer dewarfs – dirty wepons
16. Dio -we rock
17. Diamond head – am i evil
18. Bullet boys -smooth up in ya
19 .Rush – Presto
20. Van halen -summer nights
21. Autograph – turn up the radio
22. Anivel -mad dog
23. Living color – Cult of personalaty
24. Deep purple – Burn
25. Uriah heep – weekend warriors