Fuzztone Mania Episode 16

We had a rocking good time of fuzztone last night with great bands like Anvil,Living color,Iron maiden,Killer dwarfs, and a lot more …….

Play List for 07/07/17

1.The who -substitute

2. Browsvill station-smokin in the boy room

3. Queen city boys -crazy in love

4.Araosmith – toys in attic

5. Rainbow – streets of dreams

6. Nazareth – Razamanaz

7.Judas prieast – Scream for vengance

8.Blace sabbath -war pigs

9. Prism -acid rain

10.Budgie – young is a world

11.Ram jam – gone wild

12. Anvil – metal on metal

13. Iron maiden – The cliairvoyance

14. Scorpions – wind of change

15. Killer dewarfs – dirty wepons

16. Dio -we rock

17. Diamond head – am i evil

18. Bullet boys -smooth up in ya

19 .Rush – Presto

20. Van halen -summer nights

21. Autograph – turn up the radio

22. Anivel -mad dog

23. Living color – Cult of personalaty

24. Deep purple – Burn

25. Uriah heep – weekend warriors