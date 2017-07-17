Fuzztone mania episode 17

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello listeners hope ya all had a great weekend . Last Fridays show was a awesome show .we hear from bans like ,Dokken,Black foot,Eagels,Ozzy Osbourn,Great White and more . Don’t for get this friday a request show so email me those Request at fuzztoneradio [at] gmail [dot] com .and i see if i can find them and get them played for ya . NOTE: no top 40 songs please thanks .
Play List for 14/07/17
1.Dokken -Just got lucky
2. Ozzy Osbourn -No Bone Movies
3. Heart – Straight on
4. Great White – She Shakes Me
5. Eagels – Witchy Woman
6. B.T.O – This is my song
7. Led Zepplin- House of the holly
8.Deep Purple – My woman fro tokyo
9. Uriah heep – Weekend warrior
10.Joe Cocker – With a lil help from my friends
11.The Outlaws – Ghost riders in the sky
12. Steppenwolf – Skulldugery
13. Twisted Sister – Still hungery
14. Killer dewarfs – Heavey metal breakedown
15. Black foot – Highway song
16. Styx -Fooling yourself
17. Helix – Wild in the streets
18. Boston – Smokin
19 .Lynard skynard – That smell
20. Triumph – When the lights go down
21. Ted Nugent – Strangelhold
22. Black sabbath – Am i going insane
23. April wine – Get ready for love