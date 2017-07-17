Fuzztone mania episode 17

Hello listeners hope ya all had a great weekend . Last Fridays show was a awesome show .we hear from bans like ,Dokken,Black foot,Eagels,Ozzy Osbourn,Great White and more . Don’t for get this friday a request show so email me those Request at fuzztoneradio [at] gmail [dot] com .and i see if i can find them and get them played for ya . NOTE: no top 40 songs please thanks .

Play List for 14/07/17

1.Dokken -Just got lucky

2. Ozzy Osbourn -No Bone Movies

3. Heart – Straight on

4. Great White – She Shakes Me

5. Eagels – Witchy Woman

6. B.T.O – This is my song

7. Led Zepplin- House of the holly

8.Deep Purple – My woman fro tokyo

9. Uriah heep – Weekend warrior

10.Joe Cocker – With a lil help from my friends

11.The Outlaws – Ghost riders in the sky

12. Steppenwolf – Skulldugery

13. Twisted Sister – Still hungery

14. Killer dewarfs – Heavey metal breakedown

15. Black foot – Highway song

16. Styx -Fooling yourself

17. Helix – Wild in the streets

18. Boston – Smokin

19 .Lynard skynard – That smell

20. Triumph – When the lights go down

21. Ted Nugent – Strangelhold

22. Black sabbath – Am i going insane

23. April wine – Get ready for love