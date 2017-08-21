Fuzztone Mania Episode 21

Hi well another exciting week has past us bye and we had a great show Friday night here what we hear on this weeks show .We heard from some awesome bands like Molly hatchet,Quiet Riot, Alice cooper,The 4 Horse men,Fist and many more ………

Play List for 17/08/17

1. Black Sabbath -into the void

2. Molly hatchet -Flirting with diaster

3. Nazareth – Turn on your recevier

4. Quiet Riot – metal health

5. Dio – Rainbow in the dark

6. Rush -Red Barchetta

7. Motorhead – Ace of spades

8. Led Zepplin – The wanton song

9. Steppenwolf -Strait shootin woman

10. Alice cooper – Schools out

11. Ozzy Osbourn – Suicide Solution

12. Triumph – Rock n roll Machine

13. Van Halen – Everybody wants some

14. The 4 Horse men -Rockin is ma bussness

15. Fist -Undercover lover

16. Scorpions – Rock you like a hurracain

17. Lee Aaron – What ya do to my body

18. Iron maiden – Run to the hills

19. Jeff Healy -blue jean blue

20. The outlaws – Ghost riders in the sky

21. Lynard Skynard – T for Texas

22. Steppenwolf – Skulldugery

23. Korn – Got the life