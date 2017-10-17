Fuzztone Mania episode 28

Hello and welcome Another week is a pond us and We all had a rockin time last Friday her are some of the bands we listen to….Fast-way, Dokken,Ac\Dc,Saxon, Fist

Play List for 13/10/17

1. Fast-way- Easy Living

2. Dokken – Braking the chains

3. Trump – Fight the good fight(can)

4. Blue oyster cult – City on fire with rock n roll

5. Budgie – Hot as a docker armpit

6. national Velvet – Sex Gorillia (can)

7. Black Sabbath – Zero the hero

8. Rainbow – Since you been gone

9. Fist – Undercover lover(can)

10. Judas Priest- Hell bent for leather

11. Ac\Dc – Big Gun

12. Anvil – Metal on metal (can)

13. Jefferson Airplane – White rabbit

14. Black foot – Train Train

15. Kim Mitchell – That’s a man (can)

16. Lynard Skynard – T-For texas

17. The Outlaws – Green Grass and High tides

18 . Harlequin – Superstition Feeling (can)

19. Emerson lake and Palmer – Karn Evil #9

20. Rush – In the mood (can)

21. Saxon – Princess of the night