Fuzztone Mania episode 28

Hello and welcome Another week is a pond us and We all had a rockin time last Friday her are some of the bands we listen to….Fast-way, Dokken,Ac\Dc,Saxon, Fist
Play List for 13/10/17
1. Fast-way- Easy Living
2. Dokken – Braking the chains
3. Trump – Fight the good fight(can)
4. Blue oyster cult – City on fire with rock n roll
5. Budgie – Hot as a docker armpit
6. national Velvet – Sex Gorillia (can)
7. Black Sabbath – Zero the hero
8. Rainbow – Since you been gone
9. Fist – Undercover lover(can)
10. Judas Priest- Hell bent for leather
11. Ac\Dc – Big Gun
12. Anvil – Metal on metal (can)
13. Jefferson Airplane – White rabbit
14. Black foot – Train Train
15. Kim Mitchell – That’s a man (can)
16. Lynard Skynard – T-For texas
17. The Outlaws – Green Grass and High tides
18 . Harlequin – Superstition Feeling (can)
19. Emerson lake and Palmer – Karn Evil #9
20. Rush – In the mood (can)
21. Saxon – Princess of the night