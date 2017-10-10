FuzztoneMania Episode 27

Well we made to a long weekend and I hope you all had a Great thanks giving . I played ya a few band to help you make it through your week end and her just a sample of bands we hear from ya dig man. Ram jam, Prism ,Saxon, White heat ,Iron maiden.

Play List for 06/10/17

1. Ram jam – Gone wild

2. Black Sabbath -Kill in the spirt world

3. Brighton rock- Can’t stop the world from shaking (can)

4. Keel – Speed demon

5. Kansas – Relentless

6. Prism -Virgina (can)

7. Saxon – princess of the night

8. Accept – Coolaid

9. White heat – white heat(can)

10. Jethro Tull – Locomotive breath

11. Savatage – Hall of the mountian king

12. Uriah heep – Weekend warrior (can)

13. Scorpions – Rock you like a hurricain

14. Ratt – round and round

15. April wine – Just like that(can)

16. Dio – Rainbow in the dark

17. Deep purple -Perfect strangers

18 . Lee Aaron – Hold on (can)

19. Warrent -Were the down boys go

20. Van halen – Jamies crying

21. Triump – Tears in the rain (can)

22. Iron maiden – Fear of the dark

23. Kim Mitchell – rock n roll duty (can)

24. Led zeppelin – over the hills and far away

25. Alice cooper – schools out

26. Metallica – Fade to black