FuzztoneMania Episode 27

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Well we made to a long weekend and I hope you all had a Great thanks giving . I played ya a few band to help you make it through your week end and her just a sample of bands we hear from ya dig man. Ram jam, Prism ,Saxon, White heat ,Iron maiden.
Play List for 06/10/17
1. Ram jam – Gone wild
2. Black Sabbath -Kill in the spirt world
3. Brighton rock- Can’t stop the world from shaking (can)
4. Keel – Speed demon
5. Kansas – Relentless
6. Prism -Virgina (can)
7. Saxon – princess of the night
8. Accept – Coolaid
9. White heat – white heat(can)
10. Jethro Tull – Locomotive breath
11. Savatage – Hall of the mountian king
12. Uriah heep – Weekend warrior (can)
13. Scorpions – Rock you like a hurricain
14. Ratt – round and round
15. April wine – Just like that(can)
16. Dio – Rainbow in the dark
17. Deep purple -Perfect strangers
18 . Lee Aaron – Hold on (can)
19. Warrent -Were the down boys go
20. Van halen – Jamies crying
21. Triump – Tears in the rain (can)
22. Iron maiden – Fear of the dark
23. Kim Mitchell – rock n roll duty (can)
24. Led zeppelin – over the hills and far away
25. Alice cooper – schools out
26. Metallica – Fade to black