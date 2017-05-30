Her Turn 2017-05-30

Track Listing:
1.) Kendra Gale Band – All You Do
2.) The Damn Truth – Broken Blues
3.) Gal Pals – Get Over It
4.) Laure Briard – On Dit Que Je Ne Suis Pas Sage
5.) Julia P. – Big Beach
6.) Sharkmuffin – Chartreuse
7.) The Wild Things – F.I.A.
8.) Whitehorse – Epitaph in Tongues
9.) Ashleigh Ball – Crazy
10.) Fruit and Flowers – Out Of Touch
11.) LOLAA – Spirits
12.) Shannen Moser – Alex
13.) Oh Susanna – Tickets on the Weekend
14.) Whitney Rose – Three Minute Love Affair
15.) Audrey Ochoa Trio – Low Interest Rate