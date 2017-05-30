Her Turn 2017-05-30

Track Listing:

1.) Kendra Gale Band – All You Do

2.) The Damn Truth – Broken Blues

3.) Gal Pals – Get Over It

4.) Laure Briard – On Dit Que Je Ne Suis Pas Sage

5.) Julia P. – Big Beach

6.) Sharkmuffin – Chartreuse

7.) The Wild Things – F.I.A.

8.) Whitehorse – Epitaph in Tongues

9.) Ashleigh Ball – Crazy

10.) Fruit and Flowers – Out Of Touch

11.) LOLAA – Spirits

12.) Shannen Moser – Alex

13.) Oh Susanna – Tickets on the Weekend

14.) Whitney Rose – Three Minute Love Affair

15.) Audrey Ochoa Trio – Low Interest Rate