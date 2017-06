June 23, 2017 – Logan Colter popped by the CHSR studios to chat about 2 upcoming shows June 30th for Canada Day 150. Late night you’ll find Mrs. Hippie rocking out at The Capital with Kill Chicago, but earlier in the evening in Officer’s Square Mrs. Hippie will be backing Fredericton singer/songwriter Jaclyn Reinhart while opening for Canadian music stars I Mother Earth! Plus, get more details on JR and The Hippies!

Related