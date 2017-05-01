Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-05-01

Homemade Jams 2017-05-01

Track Listing: 

1.) Clouds Become Oceans – Mistress

2.) Clouds Become Oceans – Purpose

3.) Construction & Destruction – Peace/Agency

4.) Construction & Destruction – Unfinished Horses

5.) Motherhood – The Oracle (Construction & Destruction cover)

6.) Motherhood – Youngest Fool

7.) Kurtis Eugene – All Your Words Are Lies

8.) Kurtis Eugene – Old Rooms New Light

9.) Port Cities – Half The Way

10.) Port Cities – On The Nights You Stay Home

11.) Gianna Lauren – Windows

12.) Gianna Lauren – Twilight

13.) Paper Lions – Travellin’

14.) Paper Lions – My Friend (Octopus Project Remix)

